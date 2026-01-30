Man flees traffic stop with officer inside truck, Dayton police say

The officer stopped Pullen for traffic violations, including an illegal window tint, shortly before 11 p.m. in the area of East Third and North Keowee streets. After stopping Pullen, the officer learned the tags were expired and that Pullen has a lengthy criminal history involving firearms, said Lt. Eric Sheldon of the Dayton Police Department.

When the officer approached the vehicle, he saw Pullen manipulating a black bag. Pullen said he didn’t have a license, so the officer asked him to get out for a pat down and to walk with him to his marked cruiser, Sheldon said.

“Pullen refused and jumped back into the suspect vehicle,” an affidavit stated. “(The officer) attempted to physically detain Pullen and remove him from the truck. However, Pullen was able to get the vehicle into drive with (the officer) inside the vehicle. The vehicle crashed into a snowbank approximately 1,500 feet from where it started.”

The officer was concerned Pullen was reaching for a weapon during the incident, Sheldon said.

“The suspect had marijuana and suspected narcotics in his possession and the black bag that the officer saw the suspect manipulating had a loaded firearm inside,” Sheldon said.

Pullen arrested and taken to a local hospital to be evaluated. He subsequently was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

The officer involved did not report any injuries.