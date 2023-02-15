BreakingNews
Dayton drug dealer gets more than 20 years after overdose deaths
Dayton drug dealer gets more than 20 years after overdose deaths

A Dayton man will spend more than 20 years in federal prison for dealing a fentanyl cocaine mixture that caused four fatal and two nonfatal overdoses, in the late hours of New Year’s Eve 2018 into early New Year’s Day 2019.

Kelsey Van Williams Jr., 41, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court after he pleaded guilty in January 2022 to distributing a controlled substance that results in death or serious bodily injury, according to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker for the Southern District of Ohio.

“Williams trafficked in drugs that directly resulted in overdoses,” Parker said. “His crimes could not be more serious and have had a devastating impact on families in the Dayton area.”

The case initially was assigned to Dayton police detective Dustin Phillips of the Dayton Police Department, who is credentialed task force officer with the FBI, after a double fatal overdose of two women and a nonfatal overdose of a man, according to the Dayton Police Department.

His investigation led to Williams as a suspect and the discovery of two additional fatal overdose victims — one in Dayton and one in Kettering — and another nonfatal overdose, police said.

“Detective Phillips’ investigative work on this case not only brought to justice an offender whose actions ultimately cost four victims their lives, but likely saved countless others who may have suffered the same fate,” Lt. Mark Ponichtera, commander of the Dayton Police Narcotics Bureau, stated in a release when Williams pleaded guilty.

Williams was indicted in May 2021 by a federal grand jury in the Southern District of Ohio and was arrested the following month in Minnesota.

