Dayton drug dealer gets more than 20 years after overdose deaths

His investigation led to Williams as a suspect and the discovery of two additional fatal overdose victims — one in Dayton and one in Kettering — and another nonfatal overdose, police said.

“Detective Phillips’ investigative work on this case not only brought to justice an offender whose actions ultimately cost four victims their lives, but likely saved countless others who may have suffered the same fate,” Lt. Mark Ponichtera, commander of the Dayton Police Narcotics Bureau, stated in a release when Williams pleaded guilty.

Williams was indicted in May 2021 by a federal grand jury in the Southern District of Ohio and was arrested the following month in Minnesota.