Drug dealer pleads guilty in federal court after overdose deaths

Kelsey Van Williams Jr.
Kelsey Van Williams Jr.

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

A Dayton man pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court to dealing drugs that led to six overdoses, most fatal, in the late hours of New Year’s Eve 2018 and into early New Year’s Day 2019.

Kelsey Van Williams Jr., 40, was indicted in May by a federal grand jury in the Southern District of Ohio and was arrested the following month in Minnesota.

ExploreRELATED: Feds accuse Dayton man of dealing fentanyl that caused multiple fatal, nonfatal ODs

Williams was accused of distributing a fentanyl and cocaine mixture for sale that was responsible for four fatal and two nonfatal overdoses, according to court documents.

Distributing a controlled substance that results in death or serious bodily injury is a federal crime punishable by 20 years up to life in prison.

A sentencing date has not been set.

