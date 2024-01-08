BreakingNews
Police: Man shot at officers, hit 2 cruisers on US 35; suspect, officer taken to hospital

Englewood man indicted in stabbing told police he recorded it on Facebook Live

Crime & Law
By
0 minutes ago
X

An Englewood man indicted Monday is accused of stabbing a man during a fight he told police he recorded in Facebook Live.

Terrell Lashawn Seege, 22, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for one count of felonious assault.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Englewood police were dispatched around 11:15 p.m. Dec. 29 to a fight reported outside Kroger at 885 Union Blvd.

Officers spoke with three people in a Lincoln sedan who were involved in the fight. One man suffered “a large open wound on the back of his right arm,” according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court, and medics took him to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

The three people told officers that an unknown white man wearing a mask jumped out of a vehicle and attacked them with a knife, the affidavit stated.

Seege also told police that he recorded the incident live on Facebook.

ExplorePolice: Man shot at officers, hit 2 cruisers on US 35; suspect, officer taken to hospital

“While watching the Facebook Live on Terrell’s phone, officers observed that Terrell did have a knife that he presented on the live in which he advised he was bringing with him to fight with (the victim) at Kroger. He further made statements that he was prepared to die and that he planned on using the knife during the fight with (the victim),” the affidavit stated.

The man who was driving the sedan driver was charged with criminal damaging, a misdemeanor, for breaking the windshield of Seege’s mother’s car, court records show.

Seege is held on $75,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

In Other News
1
Police: Man shot at officers, hit 2 cruisers on US 35; suspect, officer...
2
Serial voyeur accused of recording a minor in a public restroom at...
3
Vandalia man sentenced to more than a dozen years in federal drug case
4
1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Butler Twp.
5
Man who shot self in foot running from Dayton shooting pleads guilty

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top