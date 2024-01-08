Dayton police: US 35 closed for ‘multiple hours’ due to police activity

US 35 will be shut down in both directions for multiple hours between Infirmary and Abbey for police activity. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) January 8, 2024

It’s not clear what prompted the police response and if anyone has been injured.

A Montgomery County sheriff’s cruiser was seen with serious damage to the front end at U.S. 35 and Liscum Drive. Law enforcement officers from several area agencies were at the scene.

Multiple Dayton police cruisers could be seen outside of Miami Valley Hospital.

Kettering Police Department also shared the closure on Facebook, calling it a “critical incident.”

“Although U.S. 35 is not in our city, we know many residents utilize that highway for transportation,” the post read. “Due to a critical incident, avoid using either direction through the Dayton area for the time being. Both directions have been shut down indefinitely.”

The Dayton VA Medical Center also posted to X noting it south Liscum is closed due to the police activity. The north Licsum and Gettysburg gates are open and the medical center is operating as normal.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.