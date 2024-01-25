Fairborn police sergeant exchanges gunfire with Columbus homicide suspect

The suspect began shooting at officers when a Fairborn police sergeant returned fire, according to a release from Fairborn police.

“The wanted suspect was not struck by any rounds, but surrendered without further incident and was taken into custody,” the department stated.

No officers were struck by bullets and no injuries were reported.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was booked into the Greene County Jail pending local criminal charges.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fairborn Detective Bureau and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.