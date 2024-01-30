Father pleads guilty after boy, 5, accidentally ingests meth in Trotwood

He faces up to six months in jail.

Clark was indicted by a county grand jury in August for a felony count of endangering children.

His 5-year-old son was taken Dec. 15, 2022, to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where he tested positive for meth, said Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan.

“Police were notified and the subsequent investigation revealed that the defendant had given the child a soda bottle to drink earlier that day and that soda bottle also tested positive for methamphetamine,” he said.

Clark, who is no longer in custody, will be sentenced Feb. 27.