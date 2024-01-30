Deputies: Woman seriously injured after man hits her with vehicle in Harrison Twp.

Deputies responded to Salem Beverage, 3440 Salem Ave., around 9:54 p.m. Monday on a reported felonious assault.

A preliminary investigation indicated the woman got into an argument with her boyfriend.

“At one point during the argument the male got into his vehicle and purposely drove into the female, knocking her to the ground,” read a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Investigators are looking for the suspect, who fled in the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the incident.