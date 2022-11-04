Five area men sentenced for distributing ‘bulk amounts’ of meth

Law enforcement also searched Green’s property and seized a respirator, rubber gloves, paraphernalia and bulk amounts of meth and fentanyl, according to the release.

The five men were charged with distributing and possessing with the intent to distribute more than 400 grams of methamphetamine and other narcotics.

Walker is incarcerated in Indiana for conspiracy to commit murder, and will serve his federal sentence partly consecutive to his state sentence, according to the release.

The investigation was part of an initiative from the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces, which identifies and targets criminal organizations through multiple law enforcement agencies.