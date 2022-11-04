dayton-daily-news logo
X

Five area men sentenced for distributing ‘bulk amounts’ of meth

Crime & Law
By
57 minutes ago

Four men from Dayton and one from Englewood were sentenced to prison Friday in U.S. District Court for their roles in an organization distributing bulk amounts of methamphetamine in the area.

According to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker, from greatest sentence to shortest, the men are:

  • Robert Walker, 30, of Dayton, sentenced to 9 years and 2 months
  • William Green III, 27, of Dayton, sentenced to 8 years and 1 month
  • Justus Ruby, 26, of Englewood, sentenced to 6 years and 6 months
  • D’Erius Warfield, 28, of Dayton, sentenced to 6 years and 1 month
  • Andre Figures, 38, of Dayton, sentenced to 3 years
Explore1 shot during fight involving young people downtown on Friday afternoon

The charges stem from a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation from September 2020 until January 2021 into a group using the alias “Jose” to distribute meth and fentanyl in the Dayton area.

Investigators said they saw Ruby sell fentanyl to drug users from Indiana, and a search of Ruby’s properties found “bulk amounts” of meth, a loaded firearm and more than $13,000 in cash, the release stated.

Law enforcement also searched Green’s property and seized a respirator, rubber gloves, paraphernalia and bulk amounts of meth and fentanyl, according to the release.

The five men were charged with distributing and possessing with the intent to distribute more than 400 grams of methamphetamine and other narcotics.

Walker is incarcerated in Indiana for conspiracy to commit murder, and will serve his federal sentence partly consecutive to his state sentence, according to the release.

The investigation was part of an initiative from the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces, which identifies and targets criminal organizations through multiple law enforcement agencies.

In Other News
1
1 shot during fight involving young people downtown on Friday afternoon
2
Miami Twp. police seek 5 who ran from stolen car containing items taken...
3
Mother of defendant in Pike County murder trial testifies for 3 days
4
Dayton woman indicted in wrong-way OVI crash in March that injures 6
5
Miamisburg man indicted after girl younger than 13 gives birth

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top