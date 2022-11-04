Five area men sentenced for distributing ‘bulk amounts’ of meth

Four men from Dayton and one from Englewood were sentenced to prison Friday in U.S. District Court for their roles in an organization distributing bulk amounts of methamphetamine in the area.
According to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker, from greatest sentence to shortest, the men are:
- Robert Walker, 30, of Dayton, sentenced to 9 years and 2 months
- William Green III, 27, of Dayton, sentenced to 8 years and 1 month
- Justus Ruby, 26, of Englewood, sentenced to 6 years and 6 months
- D’Erius Warfield, 28, of Dayton, sentenced to 6 years and 1 month
- Andre Figures, 38, of Dayton, sentenced to 3 years
The charges stem from a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation from September 2020 until January 2021 into a group using the alias “Jose” to distribute meth and fentanyl in the Dayton area.
Investigators said they saw Ruby sell fentanyl to drug users from Indiana, and a search of Ruby’s properties found “bulk amounts” of meth, a loaded firearm and more than $13,000 in cash, the release stated.
Law enforcement also searched Green’s property and seized a respirator, rubber gloves, paraphernalia and bulk amounts of meth and fentanyl, according to the release.
The five men were charged with distributing and possessing with the intent to distribute more than 400 grams of methamphetamine and other narcotics.
Walker is incarcerated in Indiana for conspiracy to commit murder, and will serve his federal sentence partly consecutive to his state sentence, according to the release.
The investigation was part of an initiative from the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces, which identifies and targets criminal organizations through multiple law enforcement agencies.
