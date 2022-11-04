1 shot after gunman fires at group of people near RTA hub in Dayton

One person was injured after a gunman fired at a group of people Friday afternoon near the RTA hub in Dayton’s Fire Blocks district.
The gunshot victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital following the shooting reported around 3:30 p.m. on Third Street near Jefferson Street, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
The suspected shooter is possibly in custody, dispatch said.
According to police at the scene, the gunshot victim suffered minor injuries.
There were shell casings in a parking lot of a business in the 100 block of East Third Street, and there was a bullet hole in the metal framing of the window at the business.
We will update this report as we learn more details.
