Franklin man convicted in Darke County extortion case indicted in Montgomery County, too

Joshua Allen Herald, 36, is scheduled to be sentenced April 18 in Darke County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty March 8 to one count of extortion. He faces up to 36 months in prison and a maximum $10,000 fine.

The day after he is sentenced, Herald is scheduled to be arraigned, on April 19, in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for extortion and two counts of theft.