Franklin man jailed for extortion after Darke County sting

Crime & Law
By Daniel Susco
42 minutes ago

A Franklin man was arrested Friday in a sting operation for attempting to extort money from a Darke County resident, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Herald, 36, was booked into the Darke County Jail on extortion charges, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The sheriff’s office said at 12:35 p.m. it received a report of someone trying to extort money from a resident.

While gathering information from the caller, the release said, the suspect arranged to meet the caller.

Detectives gave the caller money for the transaction, and watched the meeting area until a black Ford F-150 pulled in at 5:04 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

A man exited the truck, met the caller and took the money before getting back in the pickup and leaving.

Detectives followed the truck and relayed its location to waiting Darke County deputies and Greenville police officers, who stopped the truck in the 1100 block of Russ Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Herald was found in possession of the money supplied by the sheriff’s office and was arrested, the release said.

The investigation remains open, the sheriff’s office said.

