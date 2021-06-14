Grand jury declines to indict two men accused of firing at SUV with 5 people inside

A Montgomery County grand jury on Monday declined to indict Dayton men Curtis Parker Jr., 21, and Treyshaun Parker, 18. Although they have the same last name, it is unclear whether they are related.

They were charged in Dayton Municipal Court with felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises after they were accused of firing a gun on the evening of June 6 at a white Mitsubishi Outlander with five people inside as it drove by the 120 block of Cambridge Avenue.