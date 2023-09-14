Grand jury indicts man accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old in Harrison Twp

A man accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl in Harrison Township has been indicted.

Uriah Eichenlaub, 24, was indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Thursday on two charges of gross sexual imposition, and one charge of rape of a victim younger than 10 years old.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The charges stem from Sept 5, when Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies were called to a Harrison Twp. residence around 12:38 a.m. on a report that Eichenlaub had molested the caller’s daughter.

According to court documents, a surveillance camera in the residence recorded Eichenlaub inappropriately touching the girl and taking photos of her with his cell phone. Deputies reviewed the footage and arrested Eichenlaub.

Eichenlaub is currently in the Montgomery County Jail on a $25,000 bond, and is scheduled to be in court on Friday, according to jail records.

Staff writer Kristen Spicker also contributed to this report.