Grand jury indicts man accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old in Harrison Twp

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

A man accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl in Harrison Township has been indicted.

Uriah Eichenlaub, 24, was indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Thursday on two charges of gross sexual imposition, and one charge of rape of a victim younger than 10 years old.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of sexually abusing girl in Harrison Twp.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The charges stem from Sept 5, when Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies were called to a Harrison Twp. residence around 12:38 a.m. on a report that Eichenlaub had molested the caller’s daughter.

According to court documents, a surveillance camera in the residence recorded Eichenlaub inappropriately touching the girl and taking photos of her with his cell phone. Deputies reviewed the footage and arrested Eichenlaub.

Eichenlaub is currently in the Montgomery County Jail on a $25,000 bond, and is scheduled to be in court on Friday, according to jail records.

Staff writer Kristen Spicker also contributed to this report.

In Other News
1
Police investigating shots fired at short-term rental property in...
2
John Carter, accused of killing Katelyn Markham, has hearing continued...
3
NEW DETAILS: Large fight after Wayne HS football game leads to call for...
4
Police: Man pistol-whips clerk, only robs Dayton store of $20
5
Man killed in Preble County fire; Man wanted for questioning in custody

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top