Man accused of sexually abusing girl in Harrison Twp.

A man is facing charges after he reportedly inappropriately touched a 7-year-old girl in Harrison Twp.

Uriah Eichenlaub, 24, was charged with three counts of gross sexual imposition, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

On Tuesday, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies were called to a Harrison Twp. residence around 12:38 a.m. after a woman reported her daughter had been molested by Eichenlaub.

A surveillance camera in the residence recorded Eichenlaub inappropriately touching the girl and taking photos of her with his cell phone, according to court documents.

Deputies reviewed the footage and arrested Eichenlaub. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

His bond was set at $25,000 on Wednesday, according to court records.