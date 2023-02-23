Gunshot victim walks into Miami Valley Hospital; Police investigating

Police are investigating after a person walked into Miami Valley Hospital Wednesday evening, saying that they had been shot somewhere in Dayton.
According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, crews were investigating around the intersection of Hollencamp Avenue and Torrey Court due to a report of shots heard in the area, but it is unclear whether the report is related to the shooting victim.
Dispatchers said people firing guns from vehicles had been reported in that area recently.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
