X
Dark Mode Toggle

Gunshot victim walks into Miami Valley Hospital; Police investigating

Crime & Law
By
5 minutes ago

Police are investigating after a person walked into Miami Valley Hospital Wednesday evening, saying that they had been shot somewhere in Dayton.

ExploreWoman killed, man critically injured in Dayton shooting

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, crews were investigating around the intersection of Hollencamp Avenue and Torrey Court due to a report of shots heard in the area, but it is unclear whether the report is related to the shooting victim.

Dispatchers said people firing guns from vehicles had been reported in that area recently.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

In Other News
1
License plate reader helps Dayton police track down homicide suspect
2
Man charged with murder in deadly Dayton shooting
3
3 Dayton-area men indicted on child pornography charges
4
Katelyn Markham death case: Jonathan Palmerton, accused of perjury...
5
Woman killed, man critically injured in Dayton shooting

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top