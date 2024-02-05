Harrison Twp. man indicted on 20 child sex crimes

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation in September after a 15-year-old girl reportedly received a sexually explicit text message from Prince. Investigators conducted forensic interviews with the teen and a 16-year-old girl, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

During the interviews, the girls disclosed multiple incidents that took place from around Dec. 1, 2018, to Jan. 26, 2024, according to an affidavit.

When one of the girls was around 14, Prince allegedly sexually assaulted her in his bedroom and in a car.

He also reportedly sent cellphone messages to both girls to engage in sexual acts with other people and then send him images after, according to court documents.

On Feb. 5, 2020, Prince watched a home surveillance system and recorded one of the girls, who was 13 at the time, while she was nude, an affidavit read. Investigators reportedly found the video on his cellphone, which also had nude images of both girls from when they were 9 and 11.

Prince is held on $500,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.