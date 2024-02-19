Harrison Twp. man pleads guilty in wrong-way OVI crash on I-75 that injures 4

Mutabazi was driving a 2012 Hyundai Genesis around 2:50 a.m. Dec. 11, 2022, headed east on Needmore Road when at the exit ramp from I-75 South he crossed over the west lanes on Needmore Road and ran off the east side of the road for the I-75 off-ramp in Harrison Twp., according to a crash report filed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The car Mutabazi was driving then slid sideways down the embankment and crashed into the guardrail on I-75, drove out onto I-75 South while headed north and collided with the front of a 2017 Lincoln MKZ in the middle lane.

The impact forced the second car, driven by a 43-year-old Cincinnati man, to overturn and strike the median concrete barrier, according to the crash report.

Both drivers along with Mutabazi’s passengers, two 24-year-old Dayton men, suffered serious injuries. All four were taken by Harrison Twp. medics to Miami Valley Hospital.

As part of Mutabazi’s plea agreement, a felony aggravated vehicular assault charge and open container, a minor misdemeanor, were dismissed.

He remains free awaiting his April 9 sentencing.