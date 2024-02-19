BreakingNews
One in custody after report of man with gun behind West Chester Walmart

Harrison Twp. man pleads guilty in wrong-way OVI crash on I-75 that injures 4

Crime & Law
By
15 minutes ago
X

A Harrison Twp. man pleaded guilty to lesser charges in a wrong-way drunken driving crash on Interstate 75 in December 2022 that seriously injured a Cincinnati man, his two passengers and himself.

Pascal Micucu Mutabazi, 26, pleaded guilty Friday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to vehicular assault and OVI, both misdemeanor charges.

ExploreDangerous déjà vu: Cars, trucks keep crashing into Dayton apartment building

Mutabazi was driving a 2012 Hyundai Genesis around 2:50 a.m. Dec. 11, 2022, headed east on Needmore Road when at the exit ramp from I-75 South he crossed over the west lanes on Needmore Road and ran off the east side of the road for the I-75 off-ramp in Harrison Twp., according to a crash report filed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The car Mutabazi was driving then slid sideways down the embankment and crashed into the guardrail on I-75, drove out onto I-75 South while headed north and collided with the front of a 2017 Lincoln MKZ in the middle lane.

The impact forced the second car, driven by a 43-year-old Cincinnati man, to overturn and strike the median concrete barrier, according to the crash report.

ExploreFlorida man in police chase, US 35 shooting in Dayton now in jail

Both drivers along with Mutabazi’s passengers, two 24-year-old Dayton men, suffered serious injuries. All four were taken by Harrison Twp. medics to Miami Valley Hospital.

As part of Mutabazi’s plea agreement, a felony aggravated vehicular assault charge and open container, a minor misdemeanor, were dismissed.

He remains free awaiting his April 9 sentencing.

In Other News
1
One in custody after report of man with gun behind West Chester Walmart
2
Huber Heights man accepts plea deal in slaying at Englewood Hematite...
3
Florida man in police chase, US 35 shooting in Dayton now in jail
4
Miami Twp. puts assistant police chief Etter on leave; hearing is next...
5
Pair accused in Dayton burglary, chase that ended in Beavercreek...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top