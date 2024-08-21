Huber Heights man accused of hitting man with vehicle in Riverside indicted

BreakingNews
Aug 21, 2024
A Huber Heights indicted Wednesday is accused of hitting another man with a vehicle last month in Riverside.

William Jack Morris, 44, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Morris is accused of striking a man with a vehicle on July 25, causing the other man to be hospitalized with broken bones, according to an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Eastern Division based in Huber Heights.

Morris is held on $500,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

