Huber Heights man accused of breaking newborn’s leg

A Huber Heights man indicted last week is accused of breaking a newborn boy’s leg.
Kristofer Herrera, 28, is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 29 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for one count of felony endangering children (parent - serious harm).
A medical social worker from Dayton Children’s Hospital on July 2 called 911 to report possible physical abuse of an 8-day-old boy brought that day to the emergency department.
The social worker said the newborn suffered a right femur fracture that was not consistent with an injury during childbirth, according to a Huber Heights Police Division dispatch recording.
The injury to the infant born June 24 was reported to have happened sometime between June 24 and July 2 at an apartment in the 4600 block of Wayne Meadows Circle in Huber Heights, according to the indictment.
Herrera was issued a summons to appear for his arraignment and is not in custody.
