Huber Heights man accused of breaking newborn’s leg

A medical social worker from Dayton Children’s Hospital on July 2 called 911 to report possible physical abuse of an 8-day-old boy brought that day to the emergency department.

The social worker said the newborn suffered a right femur fracture that was not consistent with an injury during childbirth, according to a Huber Heights Police Division dispatch recording.

The injury to the infant born June 24 was reported to have happened sometime between June 24 and July 2 at an apartment in the 4600 block of Wayne Meadows Circle in Huber Heights, according to the indictment.

Herrera was issued a summons to appear for his arraignment and is not in custody.