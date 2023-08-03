Huber Heights teen gets probation for shots fired in Tipp City disturbance

TROY — A Huber Heights teen charged in a September disturbance in Tipp City in which shots were fired was sentenced Friday to three years of probation and forfeiture of a weapon.

Brandon Spurlock, 19, fired a 9 mm weapon at three people Sept. 28, 2022, on Bowman Avenue, Tipp City police said. No one was injured. Those involved were identified in reports as one adult and two juveniles ages 17 and 13.

Spurlock initially was charged with three counts of felonious assault with a firearms specification along with discharge of a firearm on or near a premises and tampering with evidence.

He pleaded guilty in May in Miami County Common Pleas Court to one count of felonious assault as part of a deal in which the remaining charges were dismissed. The deal included Spurlock’s agreement to forfeit the weapon.

Judge Stacy Wall sentenced him July 28 to three years of probation, forfeiture of the weapon to the Tipp City Police Department, court costs and probation fees. Wall noted in making the sentence that Spurlock had no prior criminal record and appeared to fire a shot to get the victims to disperse as opposed to intending harm. She was able to view a video of the incident before announcing the sentence.

If Spurlock violates conditions of his probation, he could be sentenced to two to three years in prison.