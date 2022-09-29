‘Armed and dangerous’ Huber Heights man wanted in Tipp City shooting

A Huber Heights man wanted in a shooting Wednesday evening in Tipp City “is considered armed and dangerous,” police say.
Three counts of felonious assault were filed Thursday in Miami County Municipal Court against 18-year-old Brandon Shayne Spurlock.
Police responded around 5:15 p.m. to a shooting reported in the 100 block of Bowman Avenue in Tipp City.
Anyone with information or leads on Spurlock’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Tipp City Police Department at 937-667-3112.
We are working to learn more about the charges against him and will update this report.
