BreakingNews
‘Armed and dangerous’ Huber Heights man wanted in Tipp City shooting
dayton-daily-news logo
X

‘Armed and dangerous’ Huber Heights man wanted in Tipp City shooting

Crime & Law
By
21 minutes ago

A Huber Heights man wanted in a shooting Wednesday evening in Tipp City “is considered armed and dangerous,” police say.

Three counts of felonious assault were filed Thursday in Miami County Municipal Court against 18-year-old Brandon Shayne Spurlock.

Explore13 Capitol riot defendants from southwest Ohio: Where the cases stand

Police responded around 5:15 p.m. to a shooting reported in the 100 block of Bowman Avenue in Tipp City.

Anyone with information or leads on Spurlock’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Tipp City Police Department at 937-667-3112.

We are working to learn more about the charges against him and will update this report.

In Other News
1
Ex-Dayton city employee convicted in corruption case accused of...
2
Man accused of killing 4 in Butler Twp. could face death penalty...
3
Lead Pike County deaths investigator says many tips came in, one was...
4
Hoax bomb device forces Middletown HS to close, middle school to lock...
5
Grand jury gets Middletown murder and dismemberment cases

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top