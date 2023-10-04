Indianapolis man sentenced in fatal 2022 crash in Preble County

An Indianapolis man charged connected to a fatal crash on Interstate 70 last year has been sentenced after he pleaded no contest.

Dalton K. McCutcheon, 24, pleaded no contest on Sept. 28 to one misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter, and was sentenced in Eaton Municipal Court to two years of probation, with a suspended license for one year. A jail sentence of 90 days was suspended, as well as $500 of a $750 fine.

The court said that it will consider work privileges if McCutcheon finds employment.

The charge is connected to a crash on March 10, 2022 that caused the death of 18-year-old Zachary Purvis.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that around 4 p.m., McCutcheon was driving in the left lane on I-70 in a 2014 GMC Acadia with Purvis as a passenger.

The SUV crashed into the back of a semi truck in the right lane that had slowed down in traffic, according to a crash report. The GMC then went off the left side of the road before stopping.

Purvis was pronounced dead at the scene, the highway patrol said. McCutcheon had minor injuries but refused medical treatment, and the semi driver was uninjured.