Indianapolis man charged in deadly I-70 crash in Preble County

Dalton K. McCutcheon, 23, is facing one count of vehicular manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to Eaton Municipal Court records. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 6.

The charge stems from a two-vehicle crash on March 10, 2022. McCutcheon was driving a 2014 GMC Acadia in the left lane when the SUV left the lane and hit a semi-truck traveling in the right lane, according to a crash report filed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.