BreakingNews
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Indianapolis man charged in deadly I-70 crash in Preble County

Crime & Law
By
Updated 59 minutes ago

An Indianapolis man has been charged in a fatal crash on Interstate 70 West last March in Harrison Twp. in Preble County.

Dalton K. McCutcheon, 23, is facing one count of vehicular manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to Eaton Municipal Court records. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 6.

ExploreRELATED: Indianapolis man killed in I-70 crash in Preble County

The charge stems from a two-vehicle crash on March 10, 2022. McCutcheon was driving a 2014 GMC Acadia in the left lane when the SUV left the lane and hit a semi-truck traveling in the right lane, according to a crash report filed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The GMC then went off the left side of the road before coming to a stop.

The SUV’s passenger, 18-year-old Zachary Purvis, of Indianapolis, was pronounced dead at the scene.

McCutcheon had minor injuries, but refused treatment. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

In Other News
1
Dispute over cheese on burger leads to violent Butler Twp. arrest
2
Masked robber holds up Key Bank in Huber Heights
3
Cincinnati CBP intercepts more than 140 pounds of meth in 5-gallon...
4
Bail $200K for 19-year-old accused of sexual abuse of 2 boys
5
What is ‘hooning’? Your questions answered on illegal street racing in...

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top