Judge imposes gag order in Takoda Collins case

The interviews revealed that Takoda was kept naked in a dirty, locked, dark attic and abused daily over the course of several years, the affidavit says.

“McLean physically and emotionally abused Takoda while Hinze and Ebert allowed it and at times reported to McLean if Takoda was not doing what he was supposed to (standing with his legs crossed and bent over for extended amounts of time). Hinze and Ebert knew that reporting to McLean would result in a beating. None of the parties attempted to get Takoda help during these years of abuse,” the affidavit says.

A search warrant obtained by the Dayton Daily News also says “during the course of the interviews, information (was) obtained from all three subjects referencing items used in child abuse. These items include a pink taser, metal spatula, a green cot and plastic covers.”

Authorities in that search warrant said Takoda was tortured and abused.

Hinze is charged with multiple felonies, including involuntary manslaughter, kidnapping and child endangering, while McLean is charged with multiple felonies including murder, involuntary manslaughter, kidnapping and child endangering. Hinze’s sister, Jennifer Ebert, pleaded in the case but has yet to be sentenced.

The Dayton Daily News has covered the case and circumstances around Takoda’s death extensively for almost a year. The Daily News reported in February that at least a half a dozen agencies and institutions in three states were at some point involved in attempting to protect the well-being of Takoda, but rarely spoke to one another. The paper also reported that teachers of Takoda said they reported concerns about his safety to Montgomery County Children Services numerous times before his death and that Dayton Police were called to check on Takoda in the months prior to his death.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered a state review of “alternative response” cases handled by Montgomery County Children Services.

The Dayton Police Department announced earlier this year they have implemented policy changes to how it conducts juvenile welfare checks, and Montgomery County Children Services said it has changed its structure to improve child safety.