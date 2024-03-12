Kettering man accused of using house as brothel pleads guilty

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

He was indicted in April for a felony charge of promoting prostitution (operate brothel) in addition to procuring.

The Kettering Police Department was conducting undercover investigations and learned that there was suspected illegal activity at a house in the 4300 block of Shroyer Road, near the intersection with Far Hills Avenue, Montgomery Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan said previously.

Explore Dayton man caught with stolen mail sentenced to federal prison

“The undercover officer set up an appointment at the location with a suspected prostitute,” Flannagan said. “The defendant was operating the location as a brothel.”

Lopez Gomez, who is not in custody, faces up to 180 days in jail when he is sentenced March 25, according to plea documents.