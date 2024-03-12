BreakingNews
Reports: Bengals trade Mixon to Texans instead of releasing him

Kettering man accused of using house as brothel pleads guilty

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

A man accused of operating a brothel in Kettering will be sentenced later this month after reaching a plea agreement on the lesser of two charges.

Juan Manuel Lopez Gomez Jr., 38, pleaded guilty Feb. 28 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to a misdemeanor count of procuring for using a house for sexual activity for hire.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

He was indicted in April for a felony charge of promoting prostitution (operate brothel) in addition to procuring.

The Kettering Police Department was conducting undercover investigations and learned that there was suspected illegal activity at a house in the 4300 block of Shroyer Road, near the intersection with Far Hills Avenue, Montgomery Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan said previously.

ExploreDayton man caught with stolen mail sentenced to federal prison

“The undercover officer set up an appointment at the location with a suspected prostitute,” Flannagan said. “The defendant was operating the location as a brothel.”

Lopez Gomez, who is not in custody, faces up to 180 days in jail when he is sentenced March 25, according to plea documents.

In Other News
1
Woman accused of stealing $1.9M in COVID relief by claiming ties to...
2
Dayton man pleads guilty to hit-and-run crash that critically injured...
3
Bond set for Middletown couple accused of making, posting sex videos...
4
Piqua sex offender charged, pleads not guilty on 30 child porn-related...
5
Carlisle man accused of vandalizing, damaging former Harrison Twp...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top