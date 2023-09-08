Kettering man indicted, accused of sexually assaulting 2 young boys

A 50-year-old Kettering man indicted Thursday is facing felony charges in a
David Edward Blankenship is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for four counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition, each involving a child younger than 13.
Family members reported to Kettering police that Blankenship on Aug. 27 was inside the bedroom of young brothers, ages 5 and 7, and that the boys disclosed sexual abuse, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.
A Care House interview with both children also disclosed sexual abuse, the affidavit stated.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
In Other News
1
Riverside man accused of threatening to shoot people at school, stab...
2
Dayton man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting two young girls
3
U.S. Marshals arrest Dayton man charged with murder, accused of...
4
Man killed in Preble County fire; warrant issued for man at mobile home
5
Murder retrial: Dayton man found guilty for 2nd time in ‘cold-blooded’...
About the Author