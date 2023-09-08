Kettering man indicted, accused of sexually assaulting 2 young boys

A 50-year-old Kettering man indicted Thursday is facing felony charges in a

David Edward Blankenship is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for four counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition, each involving a child younger than 13.

Family members reported to Kettering police that Blankenship on Aug. 27 was inside the bedroom of young brothers, ages 5 and 7, and that the boys disclosed sexual abuse, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

A Care House interview with both children also disclosed sexual abuse, the affidavit stated.

