Dayton man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting two young girls

A Dayton man has been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting two young girls on multiple occasions.

Ezra Bansobeza, 58, was charged Friday in the Dayton Municipal Court on three counts of rape of a victim under 10 and two counts each of rape of a victim under 13, gross sexual imposition and kidnapping.

Explore Kettering man indicted in child rape case

According to an affidavit, Dayton police began investigating Bansobeza Aug. 14 when one of the victims, 9 years old, was taken by her mother to Dayton Children’s Hospital on concerns that the girl had been sexually assaulted.

In a forensic interview, the girl described multiple assaults by Bansobeza and said that they occurred in spring of 2023, the affidavit said.

While investigating, detectives also became aware of a second victim, who is 8 years old, who also described multiple similar incidents, court documents said.

Bansobeza was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Friday.