Dayton man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting two young girls

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

A Dayton man has been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting two young girls on multiple occasions.

Ezra Bansobeza, 58, was charged Friday in the Dayton Municipal Court on three counts of rape of a victim under 10 and two counts each of rape of a victim under 13, gross sexual imposition and kidnapping.

ExploreKettering man indicted in child rape case

According to an affidavit, Dayton police began investigating Bansobeza Aug. 14 when one of the victims, 9 years old, was taken by her mother to Dayton Children’s Hospital on concerns that the girl had been sexually assaulted.

In a forensic interview, the girl described multiple assaults by Bansobeza and said that they occurred in spring of 2023, the affidavit said.

While investigating, detectives also became aware of a second victim, who is 8 years old, who also described multiple similar incidents, court documents said.

Bansobeza was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Friday.

In Other News
1
Kettering man indicted, accused of sexually assaulting 2 young boys
2
Riverside man accused of threatening to shoot people at school, stab...
3
U.S. Marshals arrest Dayton man charged with murder, accused of...
4
Man killed in Preble County fire; warrant issued for man at mobile home
5
Murder retrial: Dayton man found guilty for 2nd time in ‘cold-blooded’...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top