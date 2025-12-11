Kettering man sentenced to more than 15 years in child sex, porn case

The Kettering Police Department opened an investigation after receiving a tip July 8 from the Internet Crimes against Children task force that McDermott reportedly was in possession of and disseminating child sexual abuse material online.

Kettering police arrested McDermott on July 17.

“After a thorough investigation and several search warrants, it was determined that he had unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and was creating and distributing photos and videos of underage victims,” according to a statement from the Kettering Police Department.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office on Sept. 2 approved 87 charges against McDermott relating to child pornography, sexual battery and voyeurism, which initially were filed in Kettering Municipal Court before the case was bound over to a Montgomery County grand jury.

As part of McDermott’s plea, his indictment was waived.

In addition to a prison sentence, Parker designated McDermott a Tier III sex offender, which means that once released he must register his address with his local sheriff’s office every 90 days for life.