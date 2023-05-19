Kettering police investigate possible child abduction attempt

The woman told police that when the man saw her he released her children and walked away across the parking lot. She followed from a distance and took two pictures before returning to the residence and calling police.

In a police report, an officer wrote that the children were physically unharmed but were visibly upset by the incident.

Police asked for help identifying the man on social media, and then updated the post to say the man had been identified and is being questioned.

“Thank you all for your support and information given over the last several hours in reference to this incident,” they wrote.