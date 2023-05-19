Kettering police investigate possible child abduction attempt

BreakingNews
Kettering police are investigating a possible attempt at child abduction in the area of Bigger Road and E. David Road on Thursday afternoon.

According to police records, at around 5:19 p.m. a woman called 911 to say that an older man may have attempted to abduct her two daughters while they were playing in the yard in front of a glass sliding door.

According to the woman, the man crossed E. David Road to speak to the girls and said something to the effect of “Are you enjoying the view?” before grabbing the younger child.

The woman said the older child stepped in between the two and the man then grabbed her arm.

While this happened, another sister inside the home alerted the mother, who came to the door.

The woman told police that when the man saw her he released her children and walked away across the parking lot. She followed from a distance and took two pictures before returning to the residence and calling police.

In a police report, an officer wrote that the children were physically unharmed but were visibly upset by the incident.

Police asked for help identifying the man on social media, and then updated the post to say the man had been identified and is being questioned.

“Thank you all for your support and information given over the last several hours in reference to this incident,” they wrote.

