BreakingNews
Target applies for alcohol tasting permits for Dayton area stores
X

More details to come today after shooting at DMAX in Moraine leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Credit: Jeremy P. Kelley

Credit: Jeremy P. Kelley

Local News
By Staff Reports
18 minutes ago

The Moraine Police Department will discuss a shooting at the DMAX plant that killed a man and injured two people Thursday night.

A press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. We will update this story throughout the press conference as details are released.

Just before 9 p.m. Thursday Moraine police and fire responded to the DMAX plant on Dryden Road on a report of an active shooter. When crews arrived, they quickly determined the active threat was over, said Moraine police Sgt. Andrew Parish Thursday night.

ExploreRELATED: 1 dead, 2 injured at DMAX plant after reported active shooter situation in Moraine

A man entered the plant and shot and killed another man, he said. The shooter also shot himself.

A second person was shot and had non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter and second victim were both transported to the hospital, Parish said.

Neither the deceased nor the suspect have been identified at this time. It is not clear if they are known to each other or what led to the shooting.

A General Motors representative confirmed production has been suspended. DMAX is a joint venture between GM and Isuzu Motors. The plant manufactures diesel engines for Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks.

“We are aware of an incident at the DMAX Moraine manufacturing facility, and are working with local authorities,” Pat Morrissey, GM’s vice president of corporate communications, said in a statement to the Dayton Daily News. “All production operations have been suspended at this time until further notice.”

Staff reporters Eric Schwartzberg, Kristen Spicker, Daniel Susco and Samantha Wildow contributed to this report.

In Other News
1
Tipp City couple co-author book about military life
2
Dayton Daily News invites subscribers to event to learn about ePaper...
3
Restaurants we miss: The Barnsider was the destination for celebrating...
4
Dayton Bike Yard called ‘world-class’ addition to region’s robust...
5
NEW DETAILS: Dayton Air Show announces new access road to general...

About the Author

Staff Reports
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top