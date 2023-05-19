More details to come today after shooting at DMAX in Moraine leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

The shooter and second victim were both transported to the hospital, Parish said.

Neither the deceased nor the suspect have been identified at this time. It is not clear if they are known to each other or what led to the shooting.

A General Motors representative confirmed production has been suspended. DMAX is a joint venture between GM and Isuzu Motors. The plant manufactures diesel engines for Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks.

“We are aware of an incident at the DMAX Moraine manufacturing facility, and are working with local authorities,” Pat Morrissey, GM’s vice president of corporate communications, said in a statement to the Dayton Daily News. “All production operations have been suspended at this time until further notice.”

Staff reporters Eric Schwartzberg, Kristen Spicker, Daniel Susco and Samantha Wildow contributed to this report.