Language barrier leads to misunderstanding in Washington Twp. enticing investigation

WASHINGTON TWP. — A language barrier resulted in a misunderstanding between a food delivery driver and 13-year-old girl in Washington Twp. earlier this month, prompting an investigation into a possible enticing case.
On Dec. 4, a man driving a gray-colored vehicle approached the teen while she was walking her dog on Spindletop Lane. Initially it was reported the man tried to lure the teen into the vehicle, but she ran away and called for help.
“During the investigation, detectives were able to identify that the driver of the vehicle was a food delivery driver who did indeed stop to talk to the young girl to ask for directions, but due to a language barrier, the investigation revealed that there was a misunderstanding on what he was saying,” read an update from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
The man, teen and her family all cooperated during the investigation.
The girl’s family released the following statement through the sheriff’s office:
“Our family would like to thank the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for taking this matter seriously and conducting a thorough investigation. After speaking with detectives, we are satisfied with their findings but want to encourage our young people to always report suspicious activity to their parents or contact the police. We are proud of our daughter for her bravery and would like to thank our neighbors for their diligence.”
The sheriff’s office noted while the incident was a misunderstanding, residents should continue to call 911 or the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357(HELP) if they see anything suspicious.
“Public safety continues to be our main priority,” said Sheriff Rob Streck. “I am thankful that the young lady in this situation is safe and would like to commend our detectives with the Washington Twp. substation for providing a thorough investigation into this matter.”
