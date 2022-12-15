Language barrier leads to misunderstanding in Washington Twp. enticing investigation

On Dec. 4, a man driving a gray-colored vehicle approached the teen while she was walking her dog on Spindletop Lane. Initially it was reported the man tried to lure the teen into the vehicle, but she ran away and called for help.

“During the investigation, detectives were able to identify that the driver of the vehicle was a food delivery driver who did indeed stop to talk to the young girl to ask for directions, but due to a language barrier, the investigation revealed that there was a misunderstanding on what he was saying,” read an update from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.