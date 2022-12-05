BreakingNews
1 dies after pole snaps in single-car crash in Brookville
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Sheriff: Man tries to entice girl, 13, walking dog in Washington Twp.

Crime & Law
By
57 minutes ago

A young teen reported that a man tried to lure her into his car Sunday afternoon while she was walking her dog in Washington Twp.

The 13-year-old girl said that the older white man with a beard was driving a small silver or gray car. She ran the opposite way to the nearest home to call for help, according to a social media post from Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck.

ExploreLocal centers that help survivors of sexual assault land state funding

Detectives with Washington Twp. substation of the sheriff’s office are investigating and continuing to look for the man who approached the girl.

Anyone who has information is urged to contact the regional dispatch center’s non-emergency number at 937-225-HELP (4357).

“This young lady and her parents did everything they should have in this situation and we are asking all of our residents to remind their children to always be extra vigilant of their surroundings and to call 911 in the case of an emergency or by calling the non-emergency number listed above should you ever see anything suspicious,” Streck stated.

In Other News
1
Woman indicted for murder, accused of drowning 93-year-old grandma
2
Families of killer, victim make pleas to judge in Troy roommate murder
3
Dayton man found bound, beaten suffers critical injuries
4
Stand your ground law, self-defense key: woman acquitted in Dayton...
5
Monroe woman found not guilty by reason of insanity in husband’s...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top