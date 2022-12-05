Sheriff: Man tries to entice girl, 13, walking dog in Washington Twp.

The 13-year-old girl said that the older white man with a beard was driving a small silver or gray car. She ran the opposite way to the nearest home to call for help, according to a social media post from Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck.

Explore Local centers that help survivors of sexual assault land state funding

Detectives with Washington Twp. substation of the sheriff’s office are investigating and continuing to look for the man who approached the girl.