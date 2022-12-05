Sheriff: Man tries to entice girl, 13, walking dog in Washington Twp.

A young teen reported that a man tried to lure her into his car Sunday afternoon while she was walking her dog in Washington Twp.
The 13-year-old girl said that the older white man with a beard was driving a small silver or gray car. She ran the opposite way to the nearest home to call for help, according to a social media post from Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck.
Detectives with Washington Twp. substation of the sheriff’s office are investigating and continuing to look for the man who approached the girl.
Anyone who has information is urged to contact the regional dispatch center’s non-emergency number at 937-225-HELP (4357).
“This young lady and her parents did everything they should have in this situation and we are asking all of our residents to remind their children to always be extra vigilant of their surroundings and to call 911 in the case of an emergency or by calling the non-emergency number listed above should you ever see anything suspicious,” Streck stated.
