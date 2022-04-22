dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man accused of beating dog, stomping on its head in Dayton

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago

A 42-year-old man indicted Friday in an animal cruelty case is accused of attacking someone else’s dog March 1 in Dayton.

Kenneth W. Tomlin of Dayton was issued a summons to appear May 5 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for cruelty to companion animals (serious harm) and a misdemeanor count of aggravated menacing.

ExploreCincinnati Zoo moving at-risk birds indoors to protect against avian flu

Tomlin apparently was angry after his dog and another dog got into a fight.

“He went to the victim’s home and beat the other dog, including hitting and stomping on its head,” according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The charge is a felony because the actions involved “acute pain of a duration that results in substantial suffering,” the prosecutor’s office said.

The dog survived. The case was investigated by the Dayton Police Department.

In Other News
1
4-week-old suffers skull fractures, retinal hemorrhage in Miamisburg...
2
Man indicted in Miamisburg SWAT standoff
3
Drugs found in Middletown, Sharonville have street value of more than...
4
Ex-Springboro superintendent sentenced to three years probation for...
5
Police seek suspects in daytime Louis Vuitton bags heist at Kenwood...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top