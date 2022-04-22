Cincinnati Zoo moving at-risk birds indoors to protect against avian flu

The zoo made the decision to relocate the birds after a new case of the avian flu was reported 35 miles away, according to a press release.

Explore 2 bird flu cases confirmed in US zoos as virus spreads

“It’s a temporary measure meant to reduce our flock’s exposure to wild birds,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s curator of birds and task force leader Jenny Gainer. “The threat level should diminish after the spring migration. We have established a comprehensive protocol that will guide our decisions on when to return birds to their outdoor spaces.”