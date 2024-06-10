Man accused of firing 17 shots at woman in Harrison Twp. indicted

BreakingNews
Ohio lawmakers propose $89.8M in local projects in $700M spending bill

16 minutes ago
A man indicted Monday is accused of firing 17 shots at a woman in Harrison Twp., with some of the bullets going through the bedrooms of adults and a child as they slept in their apartment.

Jayzon M. Wagner, 23, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and two counts of felonious assault, each with three-year firearm specifications; failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer; tampering with evidence; and two misdemeanor counts of assault.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were called May 27 to the 1900 block of Gant Drive on a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found that a woman was reportedly assaulted by a man she identified as Wagner. She said he then reportedly displayed a firearm and fired approximately 17 times toward her and drove away before deputies arrived, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

“A large number” of bullet casings were found in the area of Gant Drive, and several rounds had hit a nearby apartment on Embassy Place. Two bullet holes were found in the master bedroom where two adults had been sleeping, and two rounds were found in a child’s room where the child had been asleep as well, sheriff’s office reported.

Deputies on Friday spotted Wagner driving a vehicle near North Dixie Drive and Needmore Road in Harrison Twp.

When deputies initiated a traffic stop, Wagner fled, which led to a brief high-speed pursuit, the sheriff’s office said.

The chase ended after Wagner crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle in Dayton before fleeing on foot. Wagner was found in a nearby apartment and was taken into custody without incident, according to the sheriff’s office, which noted that four guns were found inside the apartment.

