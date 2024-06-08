1 dead, 1 injured in Saturday morning shooting at Harrison Twp. gas station

Local News
By
16 minutes ago
X

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Harrison Twp. early Saturday morning.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting around 1:14 a.m. in the 3900 block of North Main Street (a few blocks north of Siebenthaler Avenue), according to deputies.

A male victim was lying on the sidewalk with an “apparent gunshot wound to his body in front of the Marathon gas station,” the sheriff’s office said.

Life-saving measures were attempted by crews on scene, and he was transported to a local hospital by medics where he later died from his injuries, deputies said.

A second male victim was found with a gunshot wound to his body at a nearby house across the corporation line in the city of Dayton. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ExploreGolf cart takes off, runs over woman in lawn chair at campsite near Eldora Speedway

Preliminary investigation revealed a group of people got into an argument in front of the gas station and numerous shots were fired by two separate groups.

The other involved subjects fled the scene.

The case remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit. If anyone has information regarding this case, they are asked to contact deputies at 937-225-6499.

In Other News
1
Springboro woman climbs mountains for the thrill of the challenge
2
Health alert issued for frozen bao that could contain wrong filling...
3
‘It’s our homeland;’ How 3 Shawnee tribes helped shape Ohio’s newest...
4
Golf cart takes off, runs over woman in lawn chair at campsite near...
5
New hotel near Austin Landing could open in 2024, has pickleball...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top