1 dead, 1 injured in Saturday morning shooting at Harrison Twp. gas station

A male victim was lying on the sidewalk with an “apparent gunshot wound to his body in front of the Marathon gas station,” the sheriff’s office said.

Life-saving measures were attempted by crews on scene, and he was transported to a local hospital by medics where he later died from his injuries, deputies said.

A second male victim was found with a gunshot wound to his body at a nearby house across the corporation line in the city of Dayton. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed a group of people got into an argument in front of the gas station and numerous shots were fired by two separate groups.

The other involved subjects fled the scene.

The case remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit. If anyone has information regarding this case, they are asked to contact deputies at 937-225-6499.