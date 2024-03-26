BreakingNews
Yellow Springs police records ID victim, details from fatal shooting

Man accused of using Kettering house as a brothel gets probation

Crime & Law
By
15 minutes ago
X

A man accused of operating a brothel in Kettering will spend up to the next five years on probation.

Juan Manuel Lopez Gomez Jr., 38, was sentenced Monday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty Feb. 28 to a misdemeanor count of procuring for using a house for sexual activity for hire.

He was indicted in April for a felony charge of promoting prostitution (operate brothel) in addition to procuring.

ExploreChicago man pleads guilty in online scam of 83-year-old Washington Twp. resident

The Kettering Police Department was conducting undercover investigations and learned that there was suspected illegal activity at a house in the 4300 block of Shroyer Road, near the intersection with Far Hills Avenue, Montgomery Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan said previously.

“The undercover officer set up an appointment at the location with a suspected prostitute,” Flannagan said. “The defendant was operating the location as a brothel.”

Lopez Gomez also was ordered to pay court costs.

In Other News
1
New details: Resident shoots, wounds intruder in Dayton
2
14-year-old boy charged in Dayton shooting that killed 2 teens
3
Former FedEx driver pleads guilty to stealing $41K in electronics from...
4
Convicted killer accused of strangling Warren Correctional cellmate to...
5
Man indicted, accused of raping woman at knifepoint in Trotwood

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top