Chicago man pleads guilty in online scam of 83-year-old Washington Twp. resident

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Lian traveled to the man’s Washington Twp. residence from out of state to pick up $15,000. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office organized a controlled transaction using fake money. Detectives saw Lian pick up the the decoy cash and arrested him moments later, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

An investigation was opened after the man received a fake notice of a virus on his computer, according to the sheriff’s office. Lian spoke to the victim over the phone and convinced him his banking information was compromised.

Lian connected the older man with another person posing as a bank representative, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The victim was coerced into withdrawing substantial amounts of money, falsely believing that it would help safeguard his funds,” a statement from the sheriff’s office read.

As part of his plea, a felony theft charge was dismissed and he agreed to pay $11,000 seized in June by the sheriff’s office, plus any accrued interest, to his victim.

Lian is free on $5,000 bail.