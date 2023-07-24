Man caught in Troy motel room with 14-year-old girl pleads guilty

TROY — A West Milton man pleaded guilty Monday in a Miami County court to felony charges he engaged in sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl earlier this year and made a video of the actions.

Cody Aaron Michael Smith, 30, pleaded as part of an agreement under which a minimum prison term of four years will be recommended by prosecutors and the defense.

Credit: Miami County Jail Credit: Miami County Jail

Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy Wall told Smith she was aware of the recommended sentence but would not have to follow it at his Aug. 31 sentencing.

As part of the agreement a motion to suppress statements filed by Smith’s lawyer was dismissed. Smith pleaded to felony charges of endangering children, illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Troy police said they were called to check on the welfare of a missing teen in April and found her and Smith at a Troy motel. The video was found on Smith’s cellphone, police reported.

Smith was indicted last week in Montgomery County in a March child sex sting in Butler Twp. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on charges of importuning and possession of criminal tools, both felonies.

Smith remains in the Miami County Jail in lieu of $350,000 cash bail.