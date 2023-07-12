X

Man indicted in Montgomery County child sex sting also charged in Miami County

Crime & Law
By
20 minutes ago

A man indicted Wednesday in connection to a March child sex sting in Butler Twp. was caught about two weeks later with a 14-year-old girl in a Troy motel room, records show.

Cody Aaron Michael Smith of West Milton is scheduled to be arraigned July 27 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for importuning and possession of criminal tools, both felony charges.

The Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force was conducting a March 28 sting operation. Smith drove to a house in Butler Twp. to meet who he thought was a 15-year-old girl for sex, but in reality he had been chatting online with an undercover sheriff’s deputy posing as the teen girl, said Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan.

Smith was arrested again April 13 — 16 days after his arrest in the Butler Twp. sting — when he reportedly was caught with a 14-year-old girl in a Troy motel room when police were asked to check on the teen, according to a Troy Police Department report.

He remains jailed in Miami County and is next due July 25 in Miami County Common Pleas Court. He is facing felony charges of endangering children, illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Credit: Miami County Jail

Credit: Miami County Jail

