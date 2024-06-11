Man charged with arson accused of setting fire at Amazon facility in Union near airport

A former employee is accused of setting a fire earlier this month at the Amazon Fulfillment center in Union near the Dayton International Airport.
Samuel Rubibi’s bail was set at $500,000 during his arraignment Monday in Vandalia Municipal Court for one count of aggravated arson.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Union police and fire departments were dispatched June 1 to the Amazon facility at 1835 Union Air Park Blvd. for a fire on the fifth floor.
An investigator determined the fire was arson, according to an affidavit.
“Amazon video surveillance shows the defendant enter a restricted area, then exits the restricted area and moments later a fire ensues,” the affidavit stated.
Rubibi, 25, of Dayton remains in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Thursday arrest at the Amazon warehouse.
About the Author