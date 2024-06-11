Man charged with arson accused of setting fire at Amazon facility in Union near airport

By
32 minutes ago
A former employee is accused of setting a fire earlier this month at the Amazon Fulfillment center in Union near the Dayton International Airport.

Samuel Rubibi’s bail was set at $500,000 during his arraignment Monday in Vandalia Municipal Court for one count of aggravated arson.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Union police and fire departments were dispatched June 1 to the Amazon facility at 1835 Union Air Park Blvd. for a fire on the fifth floor.

An investigator determined the fire was arson, according to an affidavit.

“Amazon video surveillance shows the defendant enter a restricted area, then exits the restricted area and moments later a fire ensues,” the affidavit stated.

Rubibi, 25, of Dayton remains in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Thursday arrest at the Amazon warehouse.

