Man charged with arson accused of setting fire at Amazon facility in Union near airport

Union police and fire departments were dispatched June 1 to the Amazon facility at 1835 Union Air Park Blvd. for a fire on the fifth floor.

An investigator determined the fire was arson, according to an affidavit.

“Amazon video surveillance shows the defendant enter a restricted area, then exits the restricted area and moments later a fire ensues,” the affidavit stated.

Rubibi, 25, of Dayton remains in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Thursday arrest at the Amazon warehouse.