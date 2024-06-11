Overturned semi truck closes ramp to I-70 in Montgomery County

The driver of a semi truck was taken to the hospital after the semi overturned, closing a ramp to Interstate 70 in Montgomery County Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported at 5:18 a.m. at the state Route 49 ramp to I-70 East, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The driver’s condition was not available.
It’s not clear what led to the crash.
The ramp remained closed as of 8 a.m.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.
In Other News
1
Records detail pay, benefits of deal with Oakwood, ex-high school...
2
As families struggle to find childcare, leaders brainstorm solutions
3
Miamisburg to launch $3.4 million roadway improvement project this...
4
Cedarville students ‘dig deep’ to help update Air Force pilot helmets
5
Dayton may increase permissive tax on motor vehicle registrations
About the Author