BreakingNews
Miamisburg to launch $3.4 million roadway improvement project this month

Overturned semi truck closes ramp to I-70 in Montgomery County

Local News
By
0 minutes ago
X

The driver of a semi truck was taken to the hospital after the semi overturned, closing a ramp to Interstate 70 in Montgomery County Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported at 5:18 a.m. at the state Route 49 ramp to I-70 East, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The driver’s condition was not available.

It’s not clear what led to the crash.

The ramp remained closed as of 8 a.m.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.

In Other News
1
Records detail pay, benefits of deal with Oakwood, ex-high school...
2
As families struggle to find childcare, leaders brainstorm solutions
3
Miamisburg to launch $3.4 million roadway improvement project this...
4
Cedarville students ‘dig deep’ to help update Air Force pilot helmets
5
Dayton may increase permissive tax on motor vehicle registrations

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top