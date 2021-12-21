Man gets 30 days in jail, probation in UD student’s accidental death

“The defendant drove to the home of one of the passengers. When they arrived, the defendant and his passengers noticed the victim was no longer in the back of the truck,” prosecutors said.

Carlile drove back the way he came and passed the victim, who was in the roadway, clearly injured, prosecutors said.

“Instead of stopping and offering the victim aid and assistance or calling 911 to report the injury, as required by law, the defendant drove away,” according to a release from the prosecutor’s office. “The victim died three days later as a result of his injuries. The autopsy determined the victim suffered blunt-force trauma consistent with either falling or jumping from a moving vehicle. The coroner ruled the death an accident.”

Carlile’s attorney, Christopher Deal, previously released a statement via email to the Dayton Daily News.

“What happened to Michael Currin on September 20, 2020, was an unexpected tragedy, our hearts go out to all of his loved ones and friends,” Deal said. “What I can tell you is that after a long and thorough investigation by the Dayton Police Department, Michael’s death was ruled an accident, and from what I do know, I can honestly say that my client did not know when Michael fell out of the back of the pickup truck that 20th day of September.”

Along with the jail time and community control, Carlile’s driver’s license was suspended for two years and he was ordered to pay more than $22,000 in restitution.