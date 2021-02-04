Man indicted in connection to University of Dayton freshman’s death

“Instead of stopping and offering the victim aid and assistance or calling 911 to report the injury, as required by law, the defendant drove away,” the press release says. “The victim died three days later as a result of his injuries. The autopsy determined the victim suffered blunt-force trauma consistent with either falling or jumping from a moving vehicle. The coroner ruled the death an accident.”

The prosecutor’s office said it was a tragic accident in which a young man lost his life.

“The police investigation found no indication the defendant was driving recklessly or was impaired. The law does require the operator of a motor vehicle stop after an accident and remain there until authorities arrive. We extend our deepest sympathies and the victim and his family are in our prayers,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl also released a statement.

“The tragic death of Michael Currin required extensive investigative efforts by Dayton Police Department detectives. We are confident that the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office fully evaluated all available evidence and appreciate their collective efforts in furthering this matter toward justice,” he said. “We again extend our condolences to the Currin family and to the entire University of Dayton community as they continue to heal after the loss of Michael.”