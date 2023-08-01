Man gets up to 12 years in prison for attack on girlfriend with hot iron

A Dayton man will spend up to a dozen years in prison for hitting his girlfriend’s face with a hot iron and then kicking and stomping her during an October fight over money.

Malik Taleeb Rasheed, 47, was sentenced Tuesday to eight to 12 years in prison in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. A jury found him guilty June 14 of two counts of felonious assault.

Rasheed’s 37-year-old girlfriend told Dayton police that she and Rasheed began to argue Oct. 22, 2022, inside their home in the 300 block of Kenilworth Avenue after he accused her of taking the $200 missing from his wallet, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“Mr. Rasheed then took a hot iron and struck (his girlfriend) in the face multiple times, causing a laceration below her right eye and a burn on the left side of her face,” the affidavit stated. “Mr. Rasheed then continued to stomp and kick (his girlfriend) in her head and spine.”

Rasheed had only lived with his girlfriend for about two weeks when they got into the argument and he attacked her with the hot clothes iron, court records stated.