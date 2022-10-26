Man accused of putting hot iron to girlfriend’s face, stomping her

“Mr. Rasheed then took a hot iron and struck [his girlfriend] in the face multiple times, causing a laceration below her right eye and a burn on the left side of her face,” the affidavit stated. “Mr. Rasheed then continued to stomp and kick [his girlfriend] in her head and spine.”

Rasheed and his girlfriend had been dating for about one and a half months, and Rasheed moved into his girlfriend’s residence about two weeks before the attack, according to court documents.

Rasheed is next due in court on Nov. 1.