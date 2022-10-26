Man accused of putting hot iron to girlfriend’s face, stomping her

A Dayton man is accused of putting a hot iron to his girlfriend’s face and then kicking and stomping her during a fight over his missing $200.
Malik Taleeb Rasheed, 46, is held on a $100,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail.
He was arraigned Tuesday in Dayton Municipal Court for two counts of felonious assault and one count each of domestic violence and having weapons while under disability.
Rasheed’s 37-year-old girlfriend told Dayton police that she and Rasheed began to argue around 9:30 p.m. Saturday inside their home in the 300 block of Kenilworth Avenue after he accused her of taking the $200 missing from his wallet and then took her 9mm caliber turquoise handgun from her purse and said he was going to keep it, according to an affidavit.
“Mr. Rasheed then took a hot iron and struck [his girlfriend] in the face multiple times, causing a laceration below her right eye and a burn on the left side of her face,” the affidavit stated. “Mr. Rasheed then continued to stomp and kick [his girlfriend] in her head and spine.”
Rasheed and his girlfriend had been dating for about one and a half months, and Rasheed moved into his girlfriend’s residence about two weeks before the attack, according to court documents.
Rasheed is next due in court on Nov. 1.
