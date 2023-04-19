X

Man indicted, accused of stabbing ex-wife outside West Carrollton bar

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Crime & Law
A Washington Twp. man indicted Wednesday is accused of stabbing his ex-wife multiple times last week in a West Carrollton bar parking lot.

Aaron Maurice Davis Sr., 45, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault, one count of abduction plus misdemeanor counts of domestic violence and aggravated menacing.

West Carrollton police and medics were dispatched around 10:35 p.m. April 10 to Miami Valley Sports Bar, 930 Water Tower Lane, on a report of a crash and possible stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times inside her car after having drinks with her ex-husband, later identified as Davis, according to an affidavit filed in Miamisburg Municipal Court.

He was arrested by troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post.

No attorney is listed for Davis, who is held on $375,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

