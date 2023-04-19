Man indicted, accused of stabbing ex-wife outside West Carrollton bar

Aaron Maurice Davis Sr., 45, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault, one count of abduction plus misdemeanor counts of domestic violence and aggravated menacing.

West Carrollton police and medics were dispatched around 10:35 p.m. April 10 to Miami Valley Sports Bar, 930 Water Tower Lane, on a report of a crash and possible stabbing.