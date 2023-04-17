Man accused of stabbing ex multiple times in West Carrollton bar parking lot

An investigation into the incident revealed Davis met his ex at the bar earlier that evening and they had a few drinks together. While the pair was talking, they discussed her possibly getting remarried in the future, according to court records. Davis reportedly began to assault her and she fell backward, hitting her head on the concrete patio.

The woman left the bar and went to get into her vehicle. When she was in her vehicle, Davis climb inside with a knife and began to stab her repeatedly, an affidavit read.

The woman began to pull out of the parking spot with her door open and hit his vehicle. Davis reportedly fell out of the vehicle when she attempted to back up again.

He then got up and went back inside the vehicle and started stabbing her again, according to court records.

The woman then hit a second vehicle, causing both of them to fall out of the vehicle. Davis reportedly got into his vehicle and pulled around to where the woman was on the ground and stabbed her again before leaving the parking lot, the affidavit stated.

He was later arrested by the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post.

Davis was arraigned on Thursday and his bond was set at $375,000. His next hearing is scheduled for this Thursday.

A defense attorney is not listed for Davis at this time. We will reach out to his attorney once they have been identified.