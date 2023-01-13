Man indicted again in ‘brutal’ cold case rapes in Dayton

“They were fairly brutal rapes where the victim was abducted, beaten and raped,” Johns said.

It is not clear where the 2013 rape occurred, but the three sexual assaults in 2014 happened at a house in the 1900 block of West Grand Avenue, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

DNA collected at the crime scenes was processed by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and linked genetically to the suspect’s family. Investigators obtained a search warrant and took a DNA sample from Turner, which matched DNA collected in each case, according to court documents.

When he announced charges in two of the cases, Johns said “we know at least four” sexual assaults were connected to Turner. He said previously the BCI was continuing to process evidence before charges could filed in the other two cases.

Turner is held on $500,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been since his Nov. 14, 2022, arrest.

It is not clear whether Turner is suspected in any other sexual assaults.

Anyone with information on unsolved homicide or sexual assaults can contact the Dayton Police Department Cold Case Unit at 937-333-7109. To remain anonymous, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867 (STOP).