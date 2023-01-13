Man indicted again in ‘brutal’ cold case rapes in Dayton

A 43-year-old man now faces 18 charges in four “brutal” rapes between 2013 and 2014 in Dayton.
Tiandre Levar Turner of Dayton was indicted Friday for two counts of rape, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of adduction and one count each of felonious assault and robbery, plus one count of misdemeanor assault for sexual assaults that happened June 26, 2013, and Jan. 30, 2014.
He was indicted Nov. 23, 2022, for two counts each of rape, kidnapping and abduction, and one count each of felonious assault and robbery for sexual assaults that happened March 25 and April 7 in 2014.
In each of the four cases, none of the women knew their assailant, said Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns during a November media briefing that announced charges filed against Turner and his subsequent capture in Butler Twp.
“They were fairly brutal rapes where the victim was abducted, beaten and raped,” Johns said.
It is not clear where the 2013 rape occurred, but the three sexual assaults in 2014 happened at a house in the 1900 block of West Grand Avenue, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
DNA collected at the crime scenes was processed by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and linked genetically to the suspect’s family. Investigators obtained a search warrant and took a DNA sample from Turner, which matched DNA collected in each case, according to court documents.
When he announced charges in two of the cases, Johns said “we know at least four” sexual assaults were connected to Turner. He said previously the BCI was continuing to process evidence before charges could filed in the other two cases.
Turner is held on $500,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been since his Nov. 14, 2022, arrest.
It is not clear whether Turner is suspected in any other sexual assaults.
Anyone with information on unsolved homicide or sexual assaults can contact the Dayton Police Department Cold Case Unit at 937-333-7109. To remain anonymous, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867 (STOP).
